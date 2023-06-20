Sports journalists update their knowledge

A training workshop is organized for Togolese sports journalists. Initiated by the press house in collaboration with the Togolese Football Federation and the support of the Canal+ group through its Canal+ University structure, the meeting is being held from June 19 to 23, 2023 in Lomé. Several modules are on the workshop agenda.

They are about thirty sports journalists from Lomé and other cities of Togo to take part in this workshop for exchanges and sharing of experiences. The meeting is jointly organized by the press house, the Togolese Football Federation and the Canal+ group thanks to the lobbying of the manager of the Togolese selection and consultant at Canal+, Serge Akakpo. The objective is to enable participants to update their knowledge of certain rules in journalistic practice and to comply with current realities.

“It is first of all a recycling. Make sure we can remember everything we know in the business. And since there are people who may do it and who have a different view of the matter, bring them to share their experiences with us. » Said Aimé Ekpé, Director of the press house.

During the five days that this workshop will last, several themes will be addressed. Journalistic forms; voice work and subject pitch; sports commentary: Preparation and rules; journalistic formats: The off, the summary, the stand up; interview techniques and the press conference, are among other topics that will be reviewed.

Two renowned sports journalists and commentators from the Canal+ group are in Lomé to provide this training. They are Lilian GATOUNES and Charles MBUYA. The two trainers have experience as sports journalists and a wealth of experience to share with their Togolese colleagues.

“It’s a sharing of experiences. I consider myself a sports journalist with some legitimacy. I have been practicing for 25 years and I have the privilege of practicing at Canal+, therefore covering the most football events on the planet. I’ve done over four thousand games, I think I’m legit enough to share a tiny bit. The purpose of this training is rather an exchange between us. Field experiences following the media and trying to give ourselves keys to ensure that our work, we think about how to do it. Sports journalism is like football or society, it evolves. That we are already thinking about how to do our job better tomorrow. » Voiced, Lilian GATOUNES.

It should be noted that the participants come from different types of media, namely: TV, radio, written press and online press.

