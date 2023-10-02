Today the agreement to issue passports expires. What will happen?

Today the current contract with the company that issues passports in the country expires, which has generated uncertainty about the future of the processing of this document.

That is why the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alvaro Leyva Durán, denied the comments that have arisen about the supposed suspension of the efforts to prepare it.

Through a press release, the Minister stated that “I allow myself to inform citizens that the delivery of passports will continue normally.”

The official explained that “for these purposes, the figure of manifest urgency was used. Our compatriots around the world can rest assured.

It is understood that the passport guarantees rights and freedoms that cannot be suspended even in states of emergency.”

New tender

In the statement, the chancellor reports that “apart from what is indicated, it is noted that the institutional step that continues is the immediate call for a new fully guaranteed tender, after the previous one having been declared void.”

Leyva stated that by this Monday there will be more detailed information on how this process will be carried out.

As will be remembered, the tender for the issuance of the passport was declared void, so manifest urgency was declared.

With this measure, the Government can carry out direct contracting, by hand, while the new tender is carried out.

Uncertainty

However, until now it is unknown which company it will be with and if this will affect or paralyze the delivery of the passports.

This has led to long lines in recent weeks at the Foreign Ministry headquarters and passport issuance sites throughout the country.

Despite the chancellor’s announcement, in the department of Risaralda it was announced that no more schedules will be opened for the delivery of the document until there is a new tender.

The Foreign Ministry has stated that “the Ministry’s Revolving Fund intends to directly and immediately contract the supply, formalization, custody and distribution of passport books and visa labels at fixed unit prices without an adjustment formula.”

On the other hand, the decision not to award the contract for 599 billion pesos for the issuance of passports was finalized through resolution number 7485 of September 13, 2023 and after three failed attempts.

According to the Foreign Ministry, this was intended to guarantee the fundamental rights of Colombian citizens to enter and leave the country, as well as to elect and be elected.

Both the Comptroller’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office have expressed their concern, indicating that this measure would generate an alleged property detriment and a shortage of passports and visas in the coming weeks.

