Tofaş Sports Club hosted and of FIAT held in Bursa on April 11-15 with the contributions of FIBA Youth Basketball Champions League (Youth BCL) is experiencing the excitement of the second day. On the first day of the cup, TOFAŞ Under-18 Team, which made 2 out of 2, faced the Spanish representative Lenovo Tenerife in the second day. Nilüfer TOFAŞ Sports HallBursa team, which started the match played in . Özgür Cengiz scored 23 points-9 rebounds-7 assists in the fight Can Çevikel He contributed with 11 points-4 rebounds and 2 assists.

With this result, TOFAŞ Under-18 Team under the management of Cem Akdağ, which guaranteed the leadership in Group B before the last matches, will play its last match in the group with Israel representative Bnei Herzilya on Thursday, April 13. Nilufer TOFAS The match in the Sports Hall will start at 21.15. The Blue Green team, which guaranteed the semi-finals, will compete for the final with the runner-up of Group A on Friday, April 14, in the last 4 at 19.00.

The final excitement, which will determine the first champion of Youth BCL, will take place on Saturday, April 15 at Nilüfer TOFAŞ Sports Hall. Nilufer TOFAS Children aged 12 and under can watch the Youth Basketball Champions League matches played at the Sports Hall and Naim Süleymanoğlu Sports Hall free of charge. 2022-2023 Season Tofaş Basketball Combination cards are also valid in all matches. Tickets for the tournament are sold daily on Biletix.

