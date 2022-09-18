A fundraiser for Cantiano, the country most affected by the Marche flood. It is called “Insieme per Cantiano” and was launched by the town hall to remove the specter of abandonment. In fact, the mayor explains Alessandro Piccinini: “We need economic aid and we need it immediately to reactivate the economic fabric, commercial activities and businesses. We cannot wait for the bureaucracy to quantify the damage because people without work, in that case, would be forced to leave. And this would mean the end of our village “. Cantiano currently has around 2,000 people.

Marche, the Roman bridge is 2000 years old but withstands the flood: the images from the drone

It was the first municipality to be invaded by the effects of the “V-Shaped” storm of 15 September, which caused 11 victims throughout the Region. To make a donation, the bank details are:

Iban IT70Y0538768240 000042012601

Bic BPMOIT22XXX (from stereo)

At: Bper Banca branch of Cantiano

Causal: Flood in the Municipality of Cantiano

Heading: Municipality of Cantiano – Municipal Treasury