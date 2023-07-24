Tongxiang Administrative Bureau Implements “Three Measures” for Smart Parking Development

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three Measures” to Promote the Construction of Smart Parking

Tongxiang, China – The Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has recently implemented three new measures aimed at promoting the construction of smart parking in the city. With the rapid development of the social economy in Tongxiang, the number of motor vehicles has been increasing rapidly, resulting in a growing demand for parking spaces.

To address this issue, the Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau has taken steps to accelerate the data collection speed of the city’s parking resources. By optimizing the service capabilities of the “Tong Yi Park” car owner interaction platform, the bureau aims to provide better services to the public while improving the professional management of parking fees.

The first measure focuses on digital empowerment and building a smart system. The bureau is working on integrating the smart parking system of each parking lot in the city with the municipal smart parking management system. This integration will provide a technical basis for dynamic supervision and comprehensive analysis of parking big data, enhancing the management system’s service functions. The city’s smart parking management system has already connected to more than 240 parking spots, with a total number of parking spaces exceeding 58,000.

The second measure aims to optimize and improve service efficiency. The bureau has improved the functions and services of the “Tong Yiding” WeChat public account, providing more accurate parking services such as a parking map and parking guidance. Additionally, preferential parking measures have been introduced, including subsidizing parking fees through partnerships with banks such as the Bank of China and Rural Commercial Bank. Furthermore, new energy vehicle owners can enjoy a 20% discount on parking fees. The “Tong Yiding” public account has gained more than 220,000 users and provides parking services to more than 1.55 million users.

The third measure focuses on the expansion of charges and the integration of resource allocation. The bureau aims to promote the expansion and quality improvement of fee-paying berths in Class I and II areas, utilizing price levers to regulate parking space resources and improve the turnover rate of road parking spaces. Currently, 1,060 road parking spaces in 19 road sections in the main urban area have been charged and managed.

The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three Measures” represent the city’s commitment to addressing the increasing parking demands of its citizens. With the implementation of these measures, Tongxiang is on track to improve parking services, optimize resource allocation, and develop a smarter parking system for the benefit of all residents and visitors.

