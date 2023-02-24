Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau took multiple measures to write “fine” articles on urban management



In order to comprehensively improve the city’s fine management level and create an urban environment suitable for living, working, enjoying and traveling, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau mobilized quickly, focused on it from the beginning, and made precise efforts to comprehensively carry out the improvement of city appearance and environment. Good city management “fine” word article.

1. Careful deployment to create a good start. Focusing on work priorities and goals and tasks, implement weekly meetings, conduct daily reports, and hold multiple work deployment meetings, focusing on hot spots, difficulties, and congestion issues in urban management, from smart parking management, optimization of business environment, and improvement of urban Start with quality, carefully plan, and efficiently promote, from point to area, from easy to difficult to promote the upgrading of urban environmental quality. At the same time, improve and optimize the internal responsibility management system, give full play to the role of the “baton” of assessment, strengthen the supervision and assessment of the five major aspects of ideology, implementation, responsibility, compliance, and administrative law enforcement, with higher quality, higher level, and higher quality. Efficiently do a good job in implementing various tasks, and create an atmosphere of “chasing after each other and striving to be the first to create excellence”.

2. Fine management, beautiful and brand-new look. Adhere to the concept of refined urban management, carry out in-depth improvement of city appearance and environment, take strict management of streets, high-quality demonstration blocks, and surrounding areas of scenic spots as the core of management and control, and adopt a working method that combines “walking patrols, mobile inspections, and day and night inspections”. Accurate positioning and management of sales numbers are carried out in the “ten chaos” of city appearance such as cross-door operation, random stacking, random parking, and random posting. At the same time, the fine management will be “deepened in the whole area”, and the “grid” management will be carried out on the farmer’s market, around the school, the back streets and alleys, and the farmer’s quarters. “, to ensure orderly appearance and clean environment of the city. Since the beginning of this month, a total of 4 times of centralized improvement of city appearance have been carried out.

3. Precise policy implementation to build long-term governance. Always adhere to the “problem-oriented” and “demand-oriented” of the masses as the focus and entry point, actively promote “intimate” services, “front-end” management, and “flexible” law enforcement, strengthen publicity and education, pay attention to civilized persuasion, and fully mobilize The participation and enthusiasm of the masses will comprehensively promote the normalization and long-term effect of urban management. At the same time, continue to give full play to the advantages of “Internet +” technology, grasp the operation mechanism of “joint logistics and linkage”, make good use of “one team to manage law enforcement”, broaden the participation channels of “group prevention and group governance”, gather fine management and joint efforts, and gradually form a multi-party common The grassroots governance model of governance and benign interaction. Since the beginning of this month, a total of 8 door-to-door services have been carried out, and 3 publicity activities have been carried out.