Tongyang Life Insurance, financial support for deferment of premium payment for customers affected by torrential rains

Tongyang Life Insurance announced on the 19th that it will provide financial support to support the daily recovery of customers who have been damaged by torrential rains.

This financial support will be carried out in the form of deferring payment of insurance premiums and insurance contract loan interest, delaying loan interest and loan maturity, and prompt payment of insurance money when a customer claims insurance money.

First of all, in the case of deferral of premium payment, you can apply for deferral of premium payment for up to six months, and you can pay unpaid premiums in installments during the premium payment grace period, and you can pay in installments or lump-sum payment from the day following the end of the deferment month.

In addition, interest payment deferral for insurance contract loans is supported for up to six months, and principal addition (compound interest) interest asset contribution for unpaid portion during the payment deferment period is excluded. Customers who use loans can also defer loan interest for up to six months and extend the repayment period by six months.

In addition, through the designated operation of an examiner dedicated to customers suffering from flood damage, insurance money was quickly paid and practical help was provided.

The target of this financial support is customers who have contracts that are normally maintained as of the application date and contracts subject to insurance claims among customers (insurance policyholders) who have suffered damage from torrential rains.

Customers who wish to receive this financial support can prepare required documents such as the contractor’s identification card and confirmation of damage, and then apply at the nearest Tong Yang Life branch, customer center, or call center. The application period is until September 27.

An official from Tongyang Life Insurance said, “Through this financial support, we hope that customers who have been damaged by the torrential rain will alleviate the damage even a little and return to their daily lives as soon as possible.” We will review it from various angles,” he said.

