from Junín de los Andes to Bariloche

from Junín de los Andes to Bariloche

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a new rain alert for this Wednesday and Thursday July 19 and 20 in the province of Neuquén and Río Negro. In both, there are a large number of tourists who take advantage of the winter holidays, many are attracted by the snow in the mountainous areas.

The SMN detailed the hours and areas where there is an alert this Wednesday and Thursday:

Cordillera de Huiliches – Cordillera de Lácar – South of Aluminé: The area will be affected by persistent rains of varying intensity, some heavy. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 20 and 40 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. In the highest areas of the mountain range, the precipitation could be in the form of snow. The yellow level advisory is for early Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon and evening.

The lakes: Due to rain, there is a yellow alert for the early morning and morning of Wednesday, and for the afternoon and evening of Thursday. The area will be affected by persistent rains of varying intensity, some heavy. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 20 and 40 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. In the highest areas of the mountain range, the precipitation could be in the form of snow.

Bariloche – Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range – Ñorquinco Mountain Range: The area will be affected by persistent rains of varying intensity, some heavy. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 20 and 40 mm are expected, and may be exceeded locally. In the highest areas of the mountain range, the precipitation could be in the form of snow. There is a yellow alert for Wednesday morning, and for Thursday afternoon and night.

What does yellow alert mean for rains

From the SMN they explained the different alert levels. Yellow indicates “possible meteorological phenomena with a capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities.” While orange, it marks that “dangerous meteorological phenomena for society, life, property and the environment are expected.”


