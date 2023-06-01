Home » Deputies work on the “National Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2030”
Entertainment

Deputies work on the “National Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2030”

by admin
Deputies work on the “National Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2030”


In a parliamentary meeting, the Commission for Science, Technology and Productive Innovation will address the “National Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2030″, along with invited experts on the subject.

It is the responsibility of the Science, Technology and Productive Innovation Commission to rule on any matter or project related to scientific research, technological development and productive innovation, as well as in relation to its various applications.

The activity can be followed at the following links:

A TV: Deputies TV

In the web: dtv.diputados.gob.ar

YouTube: Hcdn.tv

FB: /diputados.argentina


See also  Zhao Lusi presents the voice of "A female disciple from the Imperial College" character theme song "This Life Gives You" Commentary_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Tigre, the next objective of Talleres to follow...

How much did the blue dollar close this...

Spain lowers the curtain with 6 teams fighting...

“Spider-Man: Into the New Universe” the latest animated...

Changes in travel habits: the rise of getaways...

Relevant information about Li Xian’s anti-same Weibo screenshots...

A prosecutor requested administrative sanctions against two Cipolletti...

Desire to travel boldly Carolina Herrera Herrera launched...

“He is far from being a referee”

All the intimacy of the wedding of Prince...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy