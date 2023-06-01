Deputies work on the “National Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2030”





In a parliamentary meeting, the Commission for Science, Technology and Productive Innovation will address the “National Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2030″, along with invited experts on the subject.

It is the responsibility of the Science, Technology and Productive Innovation Commission to rule on any matter or project related to scientific research, technological development and productive innovation, as well as in relation to its various applications.

