Famed actor Ryan Gosling is in talks with Warner Bros. to star in a new “Eleven Rohan” reboot with Margot Robbie, which will feature four-time Emmy winner Jay Directed by Roach. The project is another collaboration between Gosling and Robbie in the “Barbie” film by Greta Gerwig. Barbie is also owned by Warner Bros.

The rebooted version of “Eleven Arhats” will be written by Carrie Solomon and is said to be set in Europe in the 1960s. More plot details have not yet been revealed. The project, which has yet to receive internal approval, is still in “active production,” according to first reports in May. “DEADLINE” said that there is news that Warner Bros. may officially start shooting this work next spring.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh launched the Rohan series in 2001, based on the 1960s Rat Party film of the same name. Eleven Arhats, released in 2001, starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. The film grossed more than $450 million at the global box office, and its success spawned two sequels, “Twelve Arhats” and “Thirteen Arhats,” as well as 2018’s all-female “Eight Arhats/Hiding the Sky: The Beauty’s Tale.”