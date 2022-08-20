Although Samsung has extended the period of system upgrades and security updates in recent years, a phone that has been on the market for more than 5 years usually does not receive any system or security updates. Although the support period has passed, Samsung has recently pushed a software update for a number of older phones that have been on the market for several years to fix GPS issues.

Seven years ago, the old machine was updated

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, which were originally discontinued in early 2020, suddenly received a 31MB firmware update from Samsung recently. The document shows that the GPS stability will be improved after the update, which has nothing to do with system security. As for the Galaxy S8 series, the firmware update file capacity is up to 420MB, which also involves GPS and has nothing to do with security.

Samsung did not explain the reason behind

Other phones that have suddenly received firmware updates include the Galaxy S9 series, and even the Galaxy S6 and J7 launched in 2015, and it is believed that most models that consumers have discontinued received GPS updates. As for whether the GPS problem is so serious this time that Samsung needs to update the old phone 7 years ago, the official has not explained further.

Source: androidpolice