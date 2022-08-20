Home Health microbiological risk, recalled by the Ministry of Health
Health

microbiological risk, recalled by the Ministry of Health

by admin
microbiological risk, recalled by the Ministry of Health

A well-known brand of sausage has ended up under the magnifying glass of the Ministry of Health: lot recalled due to microbiological risk

Posted on:

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Professional journalist, I write news, politics and economics: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I have also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).




Microbiological risk. The Ministry of Health described the reason for the recall of the brand’s sausages Tobias, with chicken, turkey and cheese. Here’s what to do in case you bought the packs in supermarkets.

See also  Bowel cleansing diet to lose weight and feel light

You may also like

Job openings reveal that Netflix is ​​preparing to...

4.5 million deaths every year from avoidable risk...

Dead Island 2 has an Amazon store page...

Lung cancer, because women are also at risk

Old Galaxy phone that has been on the...

Adonit’s Neo Pro stylus charges wirelessly like the...

Set in the apocalyptic world, reports claim that...

Hi Google: Generation Z searches directly on TikTok

Hi Google: Generation Z searches directly on TikTok

Smallpox of monkeys cases on the rise, beware...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy