Microbiological risk. The Ministry of Health described the reason for the recall of the brand’s sausages Tobias, with chicken, turkey and cheese. Here’s what to do in case you bought the packs in supermarkets.

What is the microbiological risk lot

The Ministry of Health, in its information note, explained that the batch of sausages withdrawn is the number 1785417.

It was produced in Italy, in the San Martino Buon Albergo plant (in the province of Verona) of the Agricola Tre Valli Soc. Coop ..

The expiry date of the lot in question is September 3, 2022.

What to do if you have bought the suspicious bottles

If you have purchased frankfurters belonging to the suspect batch, the health authorities’ recommendation is do not consume its contents.

The invitation is to check the lot number and return it to the point of sale for replacement.

The sausages withdrawn due to microbiological risk

Because the Tobias sausages have been withdrawn

But what is the reason for the recall?

According to what was ascertained by the Ministry of Health, some packs of 150 grams could contain Listeria Monocytogenes.

What happens if we ingest foods with the bacterium Listeria

The Listeria monocytogenesas explained by the Ministry of Health, it is a very widespread bacterium in the environment.

Among the main features:

it is durable and can multiply also to basse temperature;

also to survives in kitchens and in the places where food is prepared and stored;

and in the places where food is prepared and stored; it can contaminate food either raw is cooked, especially those with a high degree of processing (sliced ​​and ground, portioned).

Symptoms may not manifest themselves, or in any case be mild at the level gastrointestinal, however of short term.

Exception for the more sensitive individuals who can develop severe forms of illness, even following the consumption of slightly contaminated food. It is about:

pregnant women;

infants;

elderly people;

immunosuppressed;

suffering from other diseases, such as diabetes.

How to protect us

The board of the Ministry of Health is of to separate always the different types of products: raw in the preparation phase, raw ready for consumption and cooked ready for consumption.

Basically:

during the preparation and storage of food, they must be kept separated;

use cutlery, cutting boards and others different tools e clean for each type of product;

e for each type of product; after touching a certain type of product, wash the hands before touching another;

before touching another; consume ready-made foods as soon as possible ;

; in case of doubt, cook o heat up foods immediately before consuming them.

About a week ago, Conad ended up under the magnifying glass of the Ministry of Health, for the sale of packs of frankfurters with the possible presence of pieces of plastic.



