Torchlight vigil to remember the runner killed by the bear Jj4 – Trentino AA/S

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MAY 06 – A torchlight vigil was held in the evening in Caldes, in Trentino, organized by a group of women in memory of Andrea Papi, the runner killed a month ago by the bear Jj4 in the woods above the town . The silent procession was opened by a banner with the inscription “We are all Andrea’s mothers”. A large group of friends, relatives and fellow villagers followed through the streets of the town, holding candles or a mobile phone with a flashlight on, thus creating a suggestive and touching environment. The procession then stopped under the house of the Papi family, on whose balcony a banner with the words “Giustizia x Andrea” is affixed.



Yesterday, the 26-year-old’s family, through a note, announced that it will request the intervention of the judicial authority against the so-called “keyboard lions” for the offensive comments posted on social networks. Through their lawyers, the family will deposit “formal deeds of complaint to protect the truth and memory of Andrea”. Saying that they are heartbroken “in pain for the loss of Andrea, who today seems to be only the subject of a sterile discussion and not a victim”, the family notes how they are “suffering a second pain derived from the multitude of aggressive, inconsiderate and denigrating comments on Andrea’s memory “, who, according to his parents, sister and girlfriend, “dies for the second time, victim now not so much of the bear but of the keyboard lions”. (HANDLE).

