Hamilton e Russell col brivido in Q1- breaking latest news

10.41 pm – Hamilton can’t make it, he’s out

This time, no bailout by Hamilton who, in thirteenth position, sees himself excluded from Q3. Russell is still saved by a whisker (tenth).

10.40 pm – Verstappen answers immediately

Verstappen didn’t get upset and in the blink of an eye he was back in front of Leclerc (+150).

10.39 pm – What a feat by Leclerc, he’s in the lead

Despite the gamble taken and despite the heavy traffic, Leclerc did a great lap and moved in front of everyone with 1’26’964, Verstappen was behind (+146). Then Sainz and Perez

10.38 pm – Ferrari’s gamble

Leclerc is fifth and therefore cannot be calm. But the Monegasque remains on track with used soft tyres

10.36 pm – The Mercedes are still at risk

Just over three minutes to go before the end of Q2. Russell and Hamilton would be the first of those excluded but they haven’t left the pits yet

10.34 pm – Perez touches the wall

Unexpected for Perez, who returns to the pits after touching the wall at turn 4

10:31 pm – Super Sainz, Verstappen is only 38 thousandths behind

Here are also the two Ferraris with a super Sainz! The Spaniard finished second going very fast in the first two sectors. Only 38 thousandths of a delay from Verstappen. Leclerc fifth to four tenths

10.28 pm – Verstappen up front again

The two Red Bulls still ahead, with Verstappen (1’27’110) immediately responding to Perez’s attempt (+218). Third Alonso (+388)

10.28 pm – Sainz at risk of penalty

Meanwhile Sainz under investigation for “impeding” against Zhou. The two came close to contact in Q1

Immediately on the track Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Russell and Alonso. The Ferraris are still standing

10.21 pm – Q1 times

All times of Q1, Verstappen in the lead. Then Sainz, Perez and Leclerc. Surprise Magnussen in fifth place

10.18 pm – The Mercedes are saved, Stroll is out by surprise

Lots of risks for the two Mercedes, who, however, eventually pass Q1. Russell eleventh, Hamilton sixth. Out Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll (first disappointment of the year for Aston Martin), Piastri and Sargeant

10.16 pm – Traffic on the track

Everyone on the track, only Verstappen (firmly in the lead) remained stationary in the pits. New tires for the Mercedes

10.14 pm – Hamilton and Russell on the wire

Immediately two big names at high risk of exclusion, Hamilton and Russell would both be excluded. Two minutes to go, the two Mercedes must get out quickly. A freediving tour is planned

10.13 pm – 5 minutes to go in Q1

Less than 5 to go until the end of Q1, currently among those excluded would be Albon, Tsunoda, Norris, De Vries

10.12 pm – Verstappen takes the lead

Verstappen moves ahead of everyone (1’27’363), then Perez, Leclerc, Sainz and Alonso to close the top 5

10.10 pm – Hamilton nearly crashes with Magnussen

Magnussen and Hamilton risk confrontation. In turn 17, the Englishman touches the wall to avoid a Haas in front of him

10.09 pm – Alonso is there, he’s fourth

Excellent lap by Alonso who takes 4th, Stroll still further out of the top-10

10.07 pm – Leclerc first ring

The first lap of the Ferraris was not bad, with Leclerc finishing immediately behind Perez (116 thousandths behind) and Sainz fourth, behind Verstappen

10.05 pm – Red Bull immediately ahead

Meanwhile, a great rescue by Hülkenberg, who seems to lose control of his Haas only to then avoid the wall by a hair’s breadth. Red Bull already ahead with Perez (1’28’ 306) and Verstappen just one tenth behind

10.00 pm – Ferrari awaits

All with red rubber. Big on track, the two Ferraris still in the pits

21:56 – Qualifying begins

The cars are on track for Q1, the fifth qualifying of the season begins. The hunt for Red Bulls begins

21:49 – Unknown rain

Meanwhile, the weather forecasts are not optimal: it could in fact rain for the race, which would be a big problem also given the very recent resurfacing, which would make everything more difficult and unpredictable

9.40 pm – Hollywood and Formula 1, what a mix

Miami, America… Hollywood! The interweaving that binds the many stars (singers, divas and actresses) to the F1 drivers, protagonists of a world that has always attracted VIPs and prominent people to the paddock (just like in Florida) seems effective. Love at first sight at the Met gala between the ex Ricciardo and Hathaway. Then Alonso-Taylor Swift, Hamilton-Rihanna, the admirers of the first Mercedes drive and more…

Ricciardo and Hathaway, the love between F1 drivers and stars Love at first sight at the Met Gala? Fernando Alonso e Taylor Swift The other stars, fans of the English driver Cameron Diaz e Cara Delevingne No stars for Verstappen

9.30 pm – Ferrari, the innovations that can change the season

The first updates also arrived in Miami to solve the problems of a fast Ferrari in qualifying but not as fast in the race. There is also a new fund, but that's not all. READ the full analysis HERE

21:21 – It will be difficult to overtake, fundamental qualifications

Given the track conditions (little grip) it will be difficult to overtake, unlike what happened in 2022 (there were 110) and qualifying will therefore take on a very important value.

9.10 pm – Important guests in the paddock

Formula 1 is always a show, especially in Miami. Many illustrious guests inside the paddock. Actors, VIPs and… Jeff Bezos, founder and president of Amazon who didn’t want to miss the show on the Florida circuit.

21:00 – Problems with the tyres

A bit ‘all, except the Red Bulls, accused the problems on the long run related to overheating of the tires. The fault of a complex track (very technical, it offers very little grip) and the recent resurface.

8.53 pm – Mercedes and Alonso in difficulty

Despite the excellent start, with the first two places in the very first free practice session, the Mercedes of Russel (tenth) and Hamilton (thirteenth) are struggling. Uphill road as well for the Aston Martin (twelfth Alonso).

8.34 pm – Where to see the Miami GP

Here is the guide to follow the Miami GP on TV, with times. READ HERE

8.32 pm – Free practice: Verstappen faster