Ferrari accelerates on the accounts. Revenues soar, profit skyrocketing (+24%)

Ferrari accelerates on the accounts. Skyrocketing net profit (+24%)

Strong growth in the first quarter for Ferrari. The Maranello group closed the first three months of the year with adjusted net profit up 24% to 297 million euros and revenues of 1.429 billion, up 20.5%. Cars delivered reached 3,567 units, with an increase of 316 units, equal to 9.7%, compared to the previous year.

“Another outstanding quarter for Ferrariwith double-digit growth in key metrics, a new record EBITDA margin of 37.6% and a net profit of €297m,” commented Benedict VignaChief Executive Officer of Ferrari.

“Our order book extends to 2025, thanks to a range of products that has won important awards. We have decided to reopen orders for the Thoroughbredsuspended following unprecedented initial demand, and launched the Roma Spider to further enrich our offer. We are in line with our electrification path, both in the development of the sports cars and in the infrastructure of Maranello,” he added.

The product range for the quarter included nine internal combustion engine models and four hybrid engine models, which accounted for 65% and 35% of total deliveries respectively. The increase in deliveries in the quarter was driven by Portofino Mfrom the 296 GTB and from 812 Competition. During the quarter, the first deliveries of the 296 GTS and of 812 Competition Awhile the F8 Tribute has reached the end of its life cycle. During the quarter, deliveries of the Daytona SP3.

Subscribe to the newsletter

