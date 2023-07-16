Parties – Wissler reaffirms mandate waiver demand for Wagenknecht

Sahra Wagenknecht (archive) dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Left leader Janine Wissler has reiterated the party executive’s demand that Sahra Wagenknecht give up her Bundestag mandate. “We didn’t make the break, it was Sahra Wagenknecht that did it,” Wissler said on Sunday in the so-called “summer interview” on ARD. She said she would no longer stand as a candidate for Die Linke and would either withdraw or form her own party.

“It is everyone’s right to found a new party, but not with mandates that you got because the membership of the left elected someone,” said the left leader. She criticized the recurring speculation about a possible party founding by Wagenknecht: “I now have no understanding that people work more on their own party than on social injustices.”

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

