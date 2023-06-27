“I just wish I could go back in time and that this hadn’t happened”

“I wish I could go back in time and that all of this hadn’t happened,” says Matteo Di Pietro now. Punctual at eleven, in white jeans and a blue shirt, Di Pietro, the 22-year-old accused of the road murder of little Manuel Proietti (last June 14 in Casal Palocco), entered the room of the Gip Angela Gerardi in the judicial offices in Piazzale Clodio.

Speed ​​and hidden camera

The question of speed and that of the hidden camera on board the Lamborghini. The problem of precedence between the two cars (the SUV and the Smart in which the victim was traveling) and the suggestion to go slower by the other young people in the passenger compartment. In principle, these were the topics covered during the guarantee question. Di Pietro assisted by the lawyer Antonella Benvenuti replied on everything.

Di Pietro uncertain and tried

Upon leaving the interrogation accompanied by his lawyer Antonella Benvenuti he appeared uncertain and tried. No trace of the bravado displayed on TheBorderline videos in recent days.

The lawyer: “Two families destroyed”

“This is a tragedy for everyone. My client is destroyed as well as the

Manuel’s family: they are two broken families. We await the outcome of the technical advice provided by the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the seized devices and on the speed of the SUV”, said the lawyer Antonella Benveduti, defender of Matteo Di Pietro, after the guarantee interrogation

