If you do these 4 things on Sunday, you’ll lose weight all week

Relaxing on the couch on Sunday? It’s fun and definitely allowed. But there are other things you should do on Sundays. Read here what helps you lose weight – and how you can start the new week well on Sunday.

Most healthy projects fail because there is simply not enough time for exercise and a balanced diet between work, appointments and household.

Unfortunately, just focusing on healthy eating and exercise on weekends is not enough. Even during the week it is important to conquer your weaker self. The following tips come at the right time.

Meal-Prep – pre-cook for the week

Very few people have the time and desire to go into the kitchen and cook healthy food during their lunch break. In addition, the workplace often simply lacks the opportunity to prepare a healthy lunch.

Instead of satisfying your hunger with sweets or unhealthy fast food, you can prepare your lunch at the weekend.

This not only saves money, but also calories. Bowls, salads and wraps can be pre-cooked as great meal prep. You can easily store the prepared food in the fridge. In the morning, lunch can easily be transported to work in a lunch box.

Plan the week ahead

Do you often say “I don’t have time for sports“? Workouts should ideally be entered into the appointment calendar. Whether you’re training at home or at the gym, writing down your planned exercises ahead of time can save you a lot of time.

Lay out your favorite sportswear on Sunday

On a stressful morning, numerous excuses come to mind as to why you can’t exercise today of all days. Laying out your sportswear for the week on Sunday saves valuable time on Monday morning.

In addition, the sports things remind you that you have decided to do sports. This can increase motivation and make it more likely that you will actually complete the training.

Cheat day is allowed

A “cheat day” is a day when you consciously deviate from your healthy diet and eat less restrictively. For those who find it difficult to ensure a healthy diet, it can make sense to choose one day of the week when more food is allowed.

There is a social component to food too, and on special occasions or gatherings with friends and family, you might not want to limit yourself too much. A cheat day can make it possible to enjoy these social situations without strict dietary rules.

