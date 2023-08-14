Gallery: Half a hundred new cafes welcomed coffee drinkers in Haapsalu

Heinrih Heintalu’s photos

At the weekend, 47 home cafes opened their doors in Haapsalu, treating visitors to good and better food in the courtyards and gardens.

“The weather was great,” said Triin Ollema, who runs the castle cafe in Uuemõisa under the open sky, who considered running a home cafe a success. The cafe used buttons, which had already accumulated a little in the jar, to count visitors. The most popular of the cafe’s menu was the zucchini pie. “It went right from the beginning,” said Ollema.

In Sepaküla, a cafe was held next to the table, where you could taste Lauda-Leenu’s lunch soup and pancakes. According to the pancake masters there, most of the people came at the opening time of the home cafe. In addition to making pancakes, we also fought with wasps, which had come after the sweet jam. “Wasps are a big problem,” said one of the pancake makers.

“The torn beef burger is a big favorite of our cafe,” said Brigit Aljaste, the owner of the Aljaste nest. Several generations had come to help run the cafe: from grandfather to grandchildren. Mostly Estonians had come to enjoy the charms of Pesa, but there were also Finns and even Swedes. The cafe is also open on Sundays, where Mari Jürjens will sing in the evening. “It’s like an event within an event,” said Aljaste.

According to Pille Vichterpalu, hostess of Kopli’s craft and art cafe, they did very well, even exceeding expectations. In addition to the meal, the cafe also had two exhibitions: craft and art exhibitions. “People have always been interested in it and asked questions,” said Vichterpal. The day had been prepared for several days. According to Vichterpalu, pies were also baked in the morning.