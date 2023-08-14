Petro denies that “Sobrino” has financed his campaign in Casanare

Through his X account, formerly known as Twitter, President Gustavo Petro emphatically denied that Juan Carlos López Macías alias ‘Sobrino’, extradited drug trafficker and repeat offender, has supported or financed his presidential campaign in Yopal, Casanare.

The pronouncement comes after the Caracol News Investigative Unit published a report indicating that said drug trafficker and his wife Sandra Navarro, who according to the media, was a member of Colombia Humana, were hosts of various political parties that they held in their own home in favor of the campaign of the current Head of State.

However, President Petro stated that none of the names mentioned by the media are not directors of either Colombia Humana or the Pact.

“There are two completely false news. The five suitcases from Semana and this one from Caracol. I didn’t think they would get so low. I immediately demand that you rectify this false information. I never made a demonstration in Yopal, contributions were never received from anyone from Casanare. The people mentioned here are not directors of either Colombia Humana or the Pact. The person in charge of the campaign in Casanare is called Sonia Bernal and not Sonia Navarro. I ask Colombia Humana to act judicially,” said the president.

According to Noticias Caracol, Juan Carlos López Macías, alias ‘Sobrino’, is a drug trafficker who had already been extradited to the United States in February 2013 for drug trafficking. Upon returning to Colombia, he relapsed under the facade of being a rice businessman.

Likewise, the report adds that the Prosecutor’s Office has “telephone interceptions that would reveal the logistical coordination that Sandra Navarro made to receive political leaders of the Historical Pact in the region.”

Similarly, the Head of State published a resolution stating that “the National Board of “Colombia Humana” demonstrates how it did not allow members of the CD, Cambio Radical and drug traffickers to infiltrate the party in Casanare.”

It should be remembered that currently the Prosecutor’s Office, the National Electoral Council and other authorities are investigating the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro taking into account the words of the former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, who questions the legality of $15,000 pesos that allegedly had joined.

In the same way, in recent days the Prosecutor’s Office charged the son of the Head of State, Nicolás Petro, with illicit enrichment and money laundering, who also pointed out that irregular money did enter his father’s campaign, but that he never knew about.

