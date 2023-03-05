news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 05 – There is still alarm for workers in the world of tourism. After the marked recovery in 2022, an increase in tourist flows from Italy and abroad is also expected for the current year, but the growth of the sector, however, increasingly collides with the difficulties of finding personnel : for Easter and the spring months of the Bridges – periods of peak demand – it is possible to estimate over 50,000 workers ‘missing’ in tourism companies. The alarm was sounded by Assoturismo Confesercenti, on the basis of labor market calculations conducted by Cst. In 2022, overnight stays in Italian accommodation facilities reached 400 million and the trend appears to be favorable also for 2023 both in terms of internal tourism and from abroad. A paradoxical situation: on the one hand an increase in the volume of production and jobs created is expected, on the other the companies in the sector continue to experience a shortage of workers. Indeed, the difficulty in finding personnel has taken on a now structural outline, which has already manifested itself regularly since the pre-pandemic years, but which is becoming increasingly serious with the restart of the sector. “The question of the lack of personnel in tourism – comments Vittorio Messina, president of Assoturismo Confesercenti – has now reached the dimensions of a real emergency.

Thus it is impossible to manage peaks of activity, especially in some areas such as the Romagna Riviera. But problems are also found in Sicily and Sardinia. In the coming weeks we will present specific regulatory proposals to the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè and to the Minister of Labor Marina Elvira Calderone”. (ANSA).