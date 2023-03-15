– From tomorrow (Thursday 16) until Saturday 18 March, Sardinia will be present at the Mediterranean Tourism Exchange (Bmt) in Naples, which, in an exhibition area of ​​12 thousand square meters, will host 400 exhibitors, 10,500 accredited operators, 140 buyers , 12 Regions, 26 Countries and 220 media, as well as four thematic workshops.

“We will have a stand characterized by intense territorial promotion, with particular attention paid to certain products, such as active tourism and the cycle of spring festivals – underlined the regional councilor for tourism, Gianni Chessa, who will participate in the inauguration of the fair – It is an important event because the Bmt audience is mainly made up of professionals in the sector, to whom the first two days are reserved, who by visiting the ‘Spazio Sardegna’ will be able to get ideas for the proposals to present to their customers”.