Based on various rumors, it is basically certain that Xiaomi will hold a new product launch conference early next month and officially launch this year’s super-large flagship – Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The latest news shows thatIt is suspected that the new Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra has entered the domestic network and will be equipped with a 90W fast charging charging head.

Mi 13 Ultra will also be the first launch of this 90W fast charge, which has been upgraded a lot compared to the previous 67W fast charge. It can provide a charging speed close to 100 watts in a limited body, which can be regarded as making up for some regrets.

Not long ago, this unreleased charging head has been exposed on Xianyu, which supports a maximum output of 20V 4.5A.

It will be released next month!Mi 13 Ultra Internet Access: Equipped with 90W Fast Charge

In addition to Mi 13 Ultra, it may also be used directly to replace the 67W entry-level fast charge in the future to meet the standard of 100 watts per capita.

In terms of other hardware, Mi 13 Ultra will continue to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8, and the screen will adopt LPTO adaptive high-refresh screen. It is reported that the 12-bit screen of Huaxing Optoelectronics may be the first launch.

This time, a major change is the USB port. The new phone will use the USB 3.0 or higher standard, which is very necessary for a flagship that focuses on video, and can bring a better experience when transferring pictures.

It will be released next month!Mi 13 Ultra Internet Access: Equipped with 90W Fast Charge

Image specifications are still the focus of upgrades.This time the main camera is still the IMX989 one-inch outsole, but it will use variable aperture technology,Due to the foundation of the super outsole, it may kill Huawei Mate50 in seconds in terms of blur effect.

The sub-camera specifications are also very strong. It is directly equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto lenses respectively, achieving full focal length coverage and full main camera specifications.

