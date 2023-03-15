Ntt Data, a leading Japanese multinational in the IT sector, has announced the birth of Ntt Data Gov & Tech, a 100% subsidiary of Ntt Data Italia which aims to accelerate the digitization of the country system, accompany the public and private sector in achievement of the objectives set by the Pnrr in terms of digital transition and facilitating dialogue between citizens and the Public Administration. Between five and ten million investments are expected in Italy alone for the new company and 200 hires in the next 12 months: analysts and public prosecutors among the profiles sought. Ntt Data Gov & Tech promotes the development of specialist skills for young people, with a particular focus on the South, and the inclusion of women in STEM careers, to contribute to the reduction of the gender gap in the technology sector. The new reality, reads a note, will focus on specialized consultancy and dedicated solutions capable of responding to the great challenges of the digital transformation of the public sector by supporting the creation of innovative services based on latest generation technologies and on an experience of excellence for the citizen. The project, presented in Milan, is led by Nadia Governo, – who assumes the role of CEO, supporting him with the responsibility of Head of Telco&Media in Ntt Data Italia – and Domenico Picciano, who assumes the role of President maintaining the responsibility of Head of Health&Public Sector in Ntt Data Italy. “Ntt Data Gov & Tech offers high quality services and solutions to the central and local Public Administration, but aims to encourage technological innovation in various sectors as an effective response to specific business needs”, underlines Nadia Governo, CEO of Ntt Data Gov & Tech.

Artificial intelligence capable of analyzing citizens’ requests, specialized consultancy in the cybersecurity field to prevent the violation of sensitive data are just some of the services offered by the new company. Also thanks to close synergies with the research sector and with universities, the offer of Ntt Data Gov & Tech is able to continuously renew itself to build a network of collective talent that covers the entire national territory. Milan, Rome, Naples, Bari and Cosenza are the offices where the new company is already active”, underlines the Government. “Our country is starting to face important challenges, from the implementation of the Pnrr to the launch of the reform of the Autonomies Two processes that will inevitably impact, and in different ways, on the South of Italy Ntt Data Gov & Tech fits into this scenario – explains the President Domenico Picciano – with the desire to keep the fulcrum of its most disruptive activities in the South , to also offer the South a digital future with specialized consultancy and innovative solutions, focusing on its young talents, with specific training programs for the development of skills on public processes and technological innovation.Our goal is to support the transition Italian digital technology, contributing to the development of specialist skills in a sector in which the system must invest in order not to lose opportunities unit of growth compared to the rest of Europe”.