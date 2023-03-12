The EU must use at least 11.7 percent less energy by 2030. Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU states agreed on this in Brussels. “This agreement will ensure that we can achieve our climate goals, accelerate our independence from imported Russian fossil fuels and protect the most vulnerable in our society,” said a spokesman for the EU Commission.

Accelerate independence from imported fossil fuels

According to the information, the reference value is a forecast from 2020 for energy consumption in 2030. Each EU country must contribute to the savings targets. To this end, the annual savings target for final energy consumption is to increase gradually from 2024, by an average of around 1.5 percent. The national contributions are to be calculated using a specific formula. The gross domestic product per capita and the expansion of renewable energies should be taken into account.

Greentech is an important signal against the energy crisis

Economic State Secretary Sven Giegold (Greens) called the agreement an important signal. “This is the right response to the energy crisis, which has shown us that energy is a scarce and valuable commodity that we must use sparingly and efficiently,” he said, according to the statement.

With the new rules, more energy must now be saved in the public sector, for example: In future, authorities and other public bodies will have to take into account, for example, how energy-efficient a service or a product to be purchased is. Companies are also encouraged to use energy more efficiently – for example, large consumers have to introduce an energy management system. Furthermore, the EU states are obliged to support people and households with low incomes with measures for a more efficient use of energy. For example, contact points for technical and financial assistance are to be set up.

«If you dawdle, you get homework»

According to the information, the individual countries can deviate from the new savings targets by up to 2.5 percent. If the national contributions taken together are not sufficient, the EU Commission can request individual countries to do more.

“Those who dawdle get their homework,” wrote German MEP Jutta Paulus (Greens), who negotiated for Parliament, on Twitter. According to them, the agreement will save all of Spain’s energy consumption. “It’s a huge success!” At the same time, however, she would have wished for more ambitious goals.