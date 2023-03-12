Home News Head of State made a technical visit to a rice farm in Villeta
Head of State made a technical visit to a rice farm in Villeta

Head of State made a technical visit to a rice farm in Villeta

The President of the Republic Mario Abdo Benitez visited this Saturday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m., the Rice Project of the Estancia Monteclaro, in the city of Villeta. This being the first rice harvest in the area.

Paraguay has great potential for rice production, which is an important item not only for consumption, but also for the national economy, due to the foreign exchange generated by exports. In the 2021/2022 period, 161,341 hectares of cereal were sown.

The departments of San Pedro, Cordillera, Misiones, Paraguarí, Central and Ñeembucú increased the sowing area of ​​this crop.

On the occasion, the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Santiago Moises Bertoni spoke.


