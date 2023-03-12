Home News Litoral de San Juan: $2,649 million for schools in various corregimientos
News

Litoral de San Juan: $2,649 million for schools in various corregimientos

by admin
Litoral de San Juan: $2,649 million for schools in various corregimientos

On February 8, the Litoral de San Juan mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of three classrooms, two school restaurants, a sanitary battery, three tankers, as well as repair and maintenance of fourteen classrooms in communities such as: Pángala , Cucurrupí, Burujón, Papayo, Pangalita, Copomá, Peñitas, San Bernardo and Togoromá Playa, worth 2,649 million pesos.

And for the previous contract, the audit process was also opened, for a value of 185 million pesos.

On March 8, the mayor’s office of Litoral de San Juan began the process to contract the studies and designs of the investment projects that have as their objective the construction of a sports center in Santa Genoveva de Docordó and the construction of community houses in the municipality, for a value of of 195 million pesos.

On March 6, the Litoral de San Juan mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for 30 days. for regular PAE (am food supplement, regular day lunch complement and single day lunch complement), for a value of 145 million pesos.

On March 6, the Litoral de San Juan mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of reforestation services as an alternative for the conservation and preservation of the El Churimal mangrove swamp, worth 270 million pesos.

See also  Green light to applications for the accumulation systems bonus — idealista/news

You may also like

Video: Inhabitants of Zaragoza look for gold among...

Former Federal President Gauck: Don’t leave terror victims...

Guillermo Lasso tests positive for covid-19 –

The Loperena looks more flirtatious

EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg is leaving...

March “Together we are invincible” toured the streets...

The new of the week in the musical...

The people have the backbone and the country...

Causes and consequences of the personnel crisis in...

Everything ready in Hollywood for an Oscar that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy