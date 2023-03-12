On February 8, the Litoral de San Juan mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of three classrooms, two school restaurants, a sanitary battery, three tankers, as well as repair and maintenance of fourteen classrooms in communities such as: Pángala , Cucurrupí, Burujón, Papayo, Pangalita, Copomá, Peñitas, San Bernardo and Togoromá Playa, worth 2,649 million pesos.

And for the previous contract, the audit process was also opened, for a value of 185 million pesos.

On March 8, the mayor’s office of Litoral de San Juan began the process to contract the studies and designs of the investment projects that have as their objective the construction of a sports center in Santa Genoveva de Docordó and the construction of community houses in the municipality, for a value of of 195 million pesos.

On March 6, the Litoral de San Juan mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for 30 days. for regular PAE (am food supplement, regular day lunch complement and single day lunch complement), for a value of 145 million pesos.

On March 6, the Litoral de San Juan mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of reforestation services as an alternative for the conservation and preservation of the El Churimal mangrove swamp, worth 270 million pesos.