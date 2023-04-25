Friday 28 – Saturday 29 April 2023: meeting of EU economy ministers and central bank governors

Hosting the two days of informal meetings in Stockholm will be the Swedish Finance Minister, Elisabeth Svantesson.

The program includes three different work sessions: the first will concern the role of European financial markets in financing new generation enterprises, while the second will deal with the influence of fiscal policies in stability policies; finally, the third will focus on the coordination and organization of the economic support necessary for the reconstruction of Ukraineconsidering its more secure integration into the European economy and the single market.