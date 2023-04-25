Home » Friday 28 – Saturday 29 April 2023: meeting of EU economy ministers and central bank governors
Business

Friday 28 – Saturday 29 April 2023: meeting of EU economy ministers and central bank governors

by admin
Friday 28 – Saturday 29 April 2023: meeting of EU economy ministers and central bank governors

Hosting the two days of informal meetings in Stockholm will be the Swedish Finance Minister, Elisabeth Svantesson.

The program includes three different work sessions: the first will concern the role of European financial markets in financing new generation enterprises, while the second will deal with the influence of fiscal policies in stability policies; finally, the third will focus on the coordination and organization of the economic support necessary for the reconstruction of Ukraineconsidering its more secure integration into the European economy and the single market.

Cover photo EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

See also  ESG, the Green BTP awarded by the Climate Bonds Initiative

You may also like

Taxes and duties: only one country ahead of...

Malan: “Fini? Just always ask us for steps...

Gas: more efficient than Shell and Co.? Europe...

Usa, Coca Cola booming: increase prices, sales and...

EU debt dispute: Germany’s proposal receives support

Nagel and Orcel in the sights of the...

Energy transition: The Danish coastal town of Esbjerg...

Wall Street: futures down awaiting Amazon and Microsoft....

Stranded Antonov: Canada wants to donate Russian jet...

Tim without peace, the clash on the net...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy