The health workers of the emergency room worked hard but in the end the man was pronounced dead

BIBIONE. A new tragedy on the beaches. Last night around 7 pm, a man died in Bibione. He was 79 years old and came from the province of Belluno.

According to health sources, the tourist died by drowning.

The event took place on the strip of coast that corresponds to via Ariete. The health workers of the emergency room worked hard but in the end the man was pronounced dead. In the evening the body was transferred to the mortuary.

In this regard, the Public Prosecutor of Pordenone will express an opinion today on the authorization, also based on the decisions of the coroner.

On Thursday evening in Càorle struck down by a heart attack, a 67-year-old man with Down syndrome, Davide Ravasin, residing in Gradisca d’Isonzo, died in Levante. The tourist frequented the colony Bruno and Paola Mari, but for 40 years he was looked after by the Anffas of Pordenone. The other kids who witnessed the tragedy are in shock.