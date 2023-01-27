Tourists in Changsha make complaints about Internet celebrity shops queuing up to 4538 tables, and the whole family eats instant noodles

Everyone is everywhere, and it is hard to find a meal? The 4538 tables ahead are queuing up…

“Have people from all over the country come to Changsha to celebrate the New Year?” Some netizens sighed, and the number of tourists in many scenic spots is close to the peak.

Some tourists said that they ate instant noodles at the hotel on the first day of their visit. There are also tourists who have been playing for 3 days, but they still can’t make a list of Internet celebrity delicacies: the whole family eats instant noodles in the end.

There is also a Xiaohongshu blogger who posted a queue map of a well-known restaurant in Changsha. She said that it looks like a scenic spot!

On January 24, Huangshan, Anhui. Some tourists reported that due to the large flow of people when going down the mountain, they stayed for five and a half hours in an environment of minus 15 degrees.

“It is understandable that there are many tourists during the Spring Festival, but like this, it is obvious that the scenic spot has not controlled the flow of people, causing thousands of tourists to be trapped on the mountain at night.” The video platform released the video, and the location was located in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, and the topic was set as “Zhangjiajie Bailong Ladder”.

There are many similar situations. The Chinese consumer market is recovering rapidly during the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit. Where have you been during the Spring Festival this year?