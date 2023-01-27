Mechanical hard drives are really dead? !Seagate’s performance plummets and does not admit defeat: it will launch a new 30TB SSD and refuse to accept the battle

Seagate’s second-quarter revenue was US$1.887 billion, exceeding the expected US$1.79 billion; adjusted earnings per share were US$0.16, far exceeding the expected US$0.06.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $2 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.87 billion; adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, below expectations of $0.28.

Although the performance is thunderous, the outside world is waiting for the inflection point of the memory chip industry, which will generally arrive at the end of this year. Therefore, under such expectations, Seagate’s stock price has also risen sharply.

Seagate’s Q2 revenue in fiscal year 2023 reached US$1.88 billion, which was significantly lower than the US$3.116 billion in Q2 in fiscal year 2022, and its gross profit margin also dropped from 30.4% to 13%. The net loss reached 33 million US dollars, turning from profit to loss year-on-year.

Seagate CEO Dave Mosley said: “We are executing on an industry-leading product roadmap that will position us well when the market eventually recovers. A 30TB+ HAMR-based product family is expected to launch in June, with each disk density Will reach more than 3TB.”

Although we are all waiting for the inflection point of the industry, it is an indisputable fact that as the price of SSD continues to drop, users of mechanical hard drives will become less and less willing to buy.

According to a new report from Trendfocus, shipments of HDD mechanical hard drives will almost halve in 2022, with shipments of all manufacturers falling sharply, and shipments of Seagate and Western Digital will also be almost halved.

The three giants in the mechanical hard disk HDD industry will all experience a sharp decline in sales in 2022. In 2022, Seagate’s HDD shipments will drop by 43.7%, and Western Digital is equally bad, with a year-on-year decline of 43.0%. Toshiba’s shipments in 2022 will decline by 39.3% year-on-year.