Towns (streets) in Tongxiang carry out investigation of hidden dangers of gas fire safety



Release date: 2023-06-26

In order to deeply learn the lessons of the recent fire accidents, from June 22 to 24, the Tongxiang City Fire Rescue Brigade mobilized all towns (streets) to carry out investigations on hidden dangers of gas fire safety.

During the inspection, the inspection team checked the corrosion and leakage of gas pipelines, whether the liquefied gas cylinders were expired, whether the connecting hoses and pressure reducing valves of the cooker were aged and damaged, whether the gas alarm device was installed, and whether the fire-fighting facilities were in place. Inspection, in response to the safety problems found during the inspection, timely request for rectification within a time limit, and resolutely eliminate all hidden safety hazards. At the same time, the person in charge of fire protection in densely populated places provided business guidance, emphasized the importance of fire safety work, required the person in charge of densely populated places to strictly implement the fire safety responsibility system, strengthen fire-fighting skills training for employees, improve fire safety awareness, and actively Carry out self-examination and self-correction, strengthen employee training and education, earnestly carry out publicity and education on fire emergency plans and fire protection knowledge, and do a good job in fire protection safety and security work in accordance with the principle of “fixed points, fixed people, and fixed responsibilities” to strictly prevent fire accidents. Ensure fire safety work is foolproof.

In the next step, the Tongxiang brigade will continue to increase fire safety inspections and publicity efforts in gas use places, further investigate and rectify hidden fire safety hazards in the gas field, cultivate the concept of safe gas use for the whole people, and effectively improve the awareness and ability of the general public to prevent gas safety accidents. Ensure the stability of the city’s fire safety situation.

