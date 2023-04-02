Bohn and NISSAN vehicles – this connection has existed in Bottrop for a very long time. And so long that this year a double anniversary can be celebrated.

In a world where business is ever-changing and companies come as fast as they go, it’s remarkable that a few companies endure across generations. A 65-year company history shows stability, continuity and resilience to challenges and changes. Companies that reach this important milestone can often look back on a strong corporate culture, engaged employees and satisfied customers. Such an anniversary is a symbol of success, innovation and the ability to always and constantly meet the changing needs and demands of customers and society.

One of these traditional companies is the Car dealer vehicles Alfred Bohn in Bottrop . This year, however, the established size of the industry can look forward to not just one, but two big anniversaries with festive occasions.

A look back: 65 years of Bohn vehicles

The has been playing for six and a half decades now Vehicles Alfred Bohn GmbH an important role in the automotive industry. Based in Bottrop, the company has made a name for itself and gained a reputation as a reliable partner for its customers. In an ever-changing and highly competitive industry, the NISSAN partner has proven its ability to rise to the challenges and adapt to the needs of its customers. This is a testament to the skills, dedication and hard work of the people at Kfz Alfred Bohn GmbH.

Photo: Vehicles Bohn

The history of Kfz Bohn begins in 1958 when Alfred Bohn decides to set up his own two-wheeler business in Bottrop. In 1962 he opened a petrol station, which was followed by a car workshop in the early 1970s. After being one of the first to receive a DATSUN dealership, the brand name later changed to NISSAN. In 1984 he gave up the gas station and became a DEKRA base.

After his death, his sons continue to run the business and in 1986 add a showroom. The SUZUKI brand was introduced in 2007 and abandoned again in 2015 in favor of NISSAN. In 2016, the company was integrated into the Heddier Group and the company was remodeled. Two years later, the company’s 60th anniversary was celebrated in style. And today, Dietmar Bohn’s team of eight is fully committed to the future of the NISSAN brand.

Photo: Vehicles Bohn

50 years of NISSAN partnership

Vehicles Bohn is characterized by many years of experience and a wide range of services. The company specializes in the sale and service of NISSAN vehicles and also offers repairs, maintenance and inspections for all makes of vehicle. In addition, the company has a modern workshop and a showroom that is one of the most modern in Germany. The team focuses on customer-oriented service and follows the motto “Service with sympathy, performance with a guarantee”.

The 50-year partnership makes Vehicles Bohn Bottrop a professional NISSAN dealer with many years of experience and expertise. The company offers a wide range of NISSAN vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. And as an authorized brand partner, the company can also repair and service NISSAN vehicles and offer original parts and accessories.