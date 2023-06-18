Tragedy on Father’s Day! A grandfather and his grandchildren died run over; there are two detainees

And vehicle hit a grandfather and its two grandchildren on the road to the coastin Guayaquil.

He fatal accident It happened on the morning of this Sunday, June 18, 2023, around 8:30 a.m.

Las three victims died product of the strong impact of the car, according to the report of the Integrated Security Service ECU-911.

The grandfather and his two grandchildren were on a sidewalk in front of a bicycle workshop. The cyclists were waiting for the venue to open.

The victims were identified as Bosquito de Jesús Mora, 71, and his 17 and 15-year-old grandchildren. The teenagers were brothers.

The authorities indicated that the accident occurred as a result of a friction and loss of lane, which caused the family members to be run over. That moment was recorded on video.

Two detainees for investigations into an accident in which a grandfather and his two grandchildren died

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that it has already started, ex officio, a preliminary investigation after the traffic accident that left three people dead.

The entity added that for this fact two people were arrested.

According to the entity, the ATM was ordered to collect indications and evidence.

In addition, he requested that procedures be carried out, such as the technical eye inspection, medical assessment, breathalyzer test and review of security videos. “The flagrante delicto hearing will be in the next few hours,” according to the statement.

The breathalyzer test revealed a level of 2.06 degrees of alcohol in the driver’s blood. What is allowed is up to 0.3 degrees.

