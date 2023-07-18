Tragic Accident: 3-Year-Old Driving Golf Cart Fatally Strikes 7-Year-Old in Florida

3-YEAR-OLD DRIVING GOLF CART STRIKES AND KILLS 7-YEAR-OLD BOY IN FORT MYERS, FLORIDA

Fort Myers, Florida – A tragic incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, Florida, when a 3-year-old boy driving a golf cart struck and killed a 7-year-old boy. The Florida Highway Patrol released a statement detailing the incident.

According to the statement, the 3-year-old was approaching a right turn near a home on private property when the front of the cart struck the 7-year-old who was standing in the front yard. The older child was immediately transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. Thankfully, the three-year-old driver escaped uninjured.

This unfortunate event has raised concerns about minors operating golf carts in Florida. Early last month, a new state law was passed that requires anyone under the age of 18 to possess a permit or driver’s license to drive a golf cart. CNN affiliate WJFX reported the new legislation, signing of which was confirmed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The law is set to take effect on October 1.

While the law does not establish a minimum age for minors to start driving golf carts, it stipulates that all minors must hold a driver’s permit or license to legally operate a golf cart in Florida. According to WJFX, individuals in Florida must be at least 15 years old and have parental consent to obtain a permit.

The issue of minors driving golf carts is a cause for concern, not only in Florida but also nationwide. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 6,500 children are injured in golf cart-related incidents each year, with over half of those injured being children under the age of 12.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of implementing and adhering to safety regulations when it comes to young individuals operating vehicles, even those as seemingly harmless as golf carts. As the implementation of the new law draws near, authorities and parents are urged to exercise caution and ensure that minors receive proper education, training, and supervision when operating golf carts.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and local authorities have not released further details at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

