Tragic Fire Kills 9 and Injures 2 in Guizhou Province Inn

Tragedy Strikes as Fire Engulfs Inn in Guizhou, China

Beijing, August 18, 2023 – A devastating fire broke out in the early morning of August 18 in an inn located in Zhaoxing Town, Liping County, Guizhou Province. The incident resulted in the unfortunate loss of nine lives, with two individuals sustaining injuries.

Disturbing footage captured the horrific scene as flames engulfed the building, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. The intense fire quickly spread throughout the inn, turning it into an inferno.

According to an official statement released by Liping County authorities, the blaze ignited at approximately 1:02 a.m. in the “Dream Zhaoxing” Inn situated in Zhaoxing Village. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 1:35 a.m. and discovered that the inn, a brick-concrete structure spanning 240 square meters, had tragically claimed the lives of nine individuals while leaving two others injured.

An eyewitness identified as Mr. Zhang described the chaotic scene, revealing that desperate hotel guests had resorted to jumping from the building in an attempt to escape the engulfing flames. “The fire at the scene soared to a height of more than 10 meters in mere minutes,” he recounted. A massive rescue effort ensued, drawing hundreds of people to the scene. Zhang and others joined in, using the water from the inn’s roof to combat the fire. The area surrounding the inn was cordoned off by 2 a.m. Given that the inn had three floors, the rescue operation posed a significant challenge.

The inn’s owner, a native of Liping County in his 1980s, remains unaccounted for, according to local reports.

One tourist staying in a nearby village shared her harrowing experience. She recalled that the power suddenly went out in her room around 1 a.m. The subsequent sight of another nearby homestay ablaze prompted her to rush to the balcony for a clearer view. She discovered that the fire had caused a power outage in the entire area, affecting adjacent bed and breakfast accommodations within the scenic spot.

Zhaoxing Scenic Spot, a renowned national 4A tourist attraction and the largest Dong village in the country, suffered a significant blow due to the fire. Dream Zhaoxing Inn, which opened its doors in 2018, stands prominently on the main street of Zhaoxing Ancient Town. Boasting a traditional farmhouse-style design with brick and wood structures, the inn symbolized a cultural reflection of the region.

The report indicates that Zhaoxing Dong village, where the ill-fated inn was located, has been temporarily shut down as officials undertake rectification measures to address any safety concerns.

Expressions of grief and concern flooded social media platforms as netizens expressed their condolences. “A single spark has engulfed everything, and the fact that the houses were predominantly wooden structures worsened the situation,” remarked one mainland Chinese internet user. Another highlighted the prevalence of old buildings in Guizhou, emphasizing the need for swift action to prevent further accidents: “Many places in Guizhou have old buildings! Accidental fires like these are more likely to occur. We need to uncover the cause of the fire as soon as possible.”

Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway, with authorities striving to shed light on the tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the local community.

(Edited by: Li Enzhen)

