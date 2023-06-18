Transfer Terminal and Workshop Yard advances above the established schedule

The great advance of the work of construction of the new Mamatoco Transfer Terminal and Workshop Yardvital for the implementation of the Strategic Public Transport System of Santa Martawas evidenced during the follow-up visit carried out by the Alcaldesa Virna Johnsonin development of the ‘Route of works for change’.

The construction has progressed above the established schedule, represented in the construction of the vehicular pavement, the external hydraulic network (aqueduct), the main sanitary network and external rainwater network; in addition to the construction of the concrete structures for the maintenance building and administrative building of the workshop courtyard and the enclosing wall.

“Here 160 buses can be parked at the same time. This is one of the milestones for the Setp’s operation,” said Mayor Virina Johnson.

During the tour, the residents of the La Bolivariana neighborhoodhe works committee of the project and the workers of the contractor consortiumThey shared with the president and the District Cabinet a community stew through which concerns were resolved and the next construction activities to be carried out were socialized.

“The progress has been very good, because in addition to bringing a source of employment by hiring the workforce with the inhabitants of the sector, it will also help to value our neighborhood. The mayoress is a berraca woman, she is doing a lot for Santa Marta”, said Eufemia Ramírez Gutiérrez, a resident of the La Bolivariana neighborhood.

This Transfer Terminal and Workshop Yard, is contemplated in the ‘Santa Marta Master Plan 500 years´, embodied by the former mayor of Santa Marta and current Governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo Omar., Subsequently, the former mayor Rafael Martínez, built the Gaira Transfer Terminal which together with Mamatoco, will integrate the urban public transport routes, being spaces for the concentration, maintenance and enlistment of the bus fleet.

To date, the work has generated more than 58 jobs between skilled and unskilled laborprioritizing local personnel and the impact sector of the project, among which are 9 women and a young man with a hearing disability, who works as a construction assistant.

