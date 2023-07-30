Home » Transfer: Togolese Maddox Kong changes club!
It’s official, the young Chino-Togolese winger Maddox Kong has left Kitchee FC for Hong-Kong FC.

The young Chino-Togolese player Maddox Kong and Hong Kong FC have reached an agreement. The now former resident of Kitchee FC has signed a one-season contract with Hong Kong FC in the Hong Kong Premier League until May 2024. He has joined the team and is preparing to resume with his new club. After his magnificent season with Kitchee FC, he goes directly to fabs a much more upscale club.

At 20, the native of Lomé has the nationality and can evolve on the left as well as on the right in the attack. He is considered a prodigy endowed with great qualities.

