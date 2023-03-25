Transform “Shenzhen Experience” into “Harbin Practice” Harbin New Area “proofing” cooperation between Shenzhen and Harbin

Do you want to know what kind of fission effect will be produced when the national new area supports the national strategy of cooperation between Shenzhen and Kazakhstan? Then walk into the Harbin New District. The Shenzhen projects that have landed here, Shenzhen’s innovation policies, and the Shenzhen people who have integrated here will give you a three-dimensional answer.

“Shenzhen-Harbin Cooperation – Great Handshake in the New Era”, on the Creative Culture Wall of the Shenzhen (Harbin) Industrial Park (referred to as Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park) Comprehensive Exhibition Center, these hollow characters are particularly eye-catching.

A corner of the Comprehensive Exhibition Center of Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park

In March 2017, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Pairing Cooperation Work Plan between the Northeast Region and Some Provinces and Cities in the Eastern Region”, which confirmed the establishment of a counterpart cooperation relationship between Shenzhen and Harbin. Since then, two sub-provincial cities, one in the south and one in the north, have started a “handshake” spanning 2,800 kilometers.

On May 9, 2019, Shenzhen and Kazakhstan signed the “Agreement on Cooperation and Co-construction of Shenzhen (Harbin) Industrial Park”, and decided to build the first Shenzhen “enclave” project of Shenzhen-Kazakhstan cooperation on a land of 26 square kilometers designated in Harbin New District.

Nowadays, when you approach Zixu Road, Jiangbei Integrated Development Zone, Harbin New District, you will see buildings rising from the ground extending the city skyline. The start of the project is also a landmark project to promote the cooperation between Shenzhen and Kazakhstan to a higher quality.

From the start of construction in May 2019 to the official commissioning in October 2021, the Science and Technology Innovation Headquarters project has refreshed the “Shenzhen Speed” and shaped the “Shenzhen Speed” with the impressive performance of “rising a new industrial city in two years”.

“It can be said that the ‘Shenzhen-Harbin Speed’ is the successful integration of Shenzhen experience and the fertile soil of national-level new areas.” Xu Hua, deputy general manager of Shenzhen (Harbin) Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd., said that in 2019, Shenzhen Special Zone Construction and Development Group Co., Ltd. The “nine-member men’s team” including Xu Hua was sent together with the team sent by Harbin Water Investment Group to become the actual “trader” of the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park.

“We were apprehensive when we first arrived, but we quickly dispelled our worries.” Xu Hua said that the Harbin New District, which has the gene of first-test and first-test, dares to venture and try, and the Shenzhen concept, Shenzhen style and Shenzhen spirit brought by their team Complementing each other, not only achieved the “Shenha speed” of “one building in two days”, but also fully absorbed and transformed the advanced experience of Shenzhen that they “transplanted with soil”.

It is reported that, in line with the principle of “copying what can be copied, innovation is innovation”, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park adheres to demand orientation, and has promoted a total of 126 good experiences and practices in Shenzhen to be replicated in the park and Harbin City, among which the bidding is “separated from evaluation” The practice has been popularized and applied throughout Harbin, effectively improving the bidding policy environment in Harbin.

Shanxing Medical Automation Production Line Control Platform

“We can say that it is beyond the ‘Shenzhen speed’.” Talking about the implementation of the project, Zhang Yongcheng, the chairman of Heilongjiang Shanxing Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as Shanxing Medical), was very emotional. From April 1, 2022, the construction work began under the rough site. As of June 30, the world‘s only four fully automatic production lines with an annual production capacity of 100,000 sets of 12-channel smart ECG clothing have all been put into production, and it took only three months.

“The one-stop government-enterprise service center in the park is really convenient.” Zhang Yongcheng said that as the first stop of Shenzhen Shanxing Medical Technology Co., Ltd. to expand its territory, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park made him feel like going home from concept to service .

Today, in the hearts of many entrepreneurs in Shenzhen, the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park is a kind of “home”, a window to understand Harbin and Heilongjiang, and a “bridgehead” for investment and business development in the north.

Not only that, the Harbin New District has accelerated the construction of an integrated investment promotion and investment service system, and has successively introduced a series of highly valuable policies to benefit enterprises, such as “30 golden measures” and “25 new drive measures”. With the support of these policies, the Science and Technology Innovation Headquarters of the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park has been very popular since it was put into use. Up to now, there are 542 registered enterprises in the park, and 55 formally signed contracts. Leading enterprises have settled in the park. The park has initially formed an industrial agglomeration development trend centered on digital economy and bio-economy.

“The Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park is a ‘experimental field’. The purpose is to truly replicate and promote Shenzhen’s experience and practices in Harbin by benchmarking Shenzhen, and promote the transformation of ‘Shenzhen experience’ into ‘Harbin practice’.” Zhang Chi, director of the Development and Reform Bureau of Harbin New Area He said that the new district, centered on the Science and Technology Innovation Headquarters of the Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park, has established an operation and service system serving 1.53 square kilometers, oriented to 26 square kilometers, and radiating the new district, replicating the practices of Shenzhen service enterprises to Harbin.

Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park Technology Innovation Headquarters

At the same time, the new district adheres to “industry is king” and “quality is the foundation”, and further strengthens investment attraction for projects. Since the cooperation between Shenzhen and Kazakhstan, the Jiangbei Integrated Development Zone of Harbin New Area has implemented a total of 43 key development and construction projects of Shenzhen-Harbin counterparts, with a total investment of 113.73 billion yuan, of which 12.49 billion yuan has been completed so far.

In order to better undertake the transfer of industries in Shenzhen, the New District actively went to Shenzhen to attract investment and negotiate. At the same time, it adopted a resident investment promotion model and established the Harbin New District Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Investment Representative Office in Shenzhen. In November 2020, the Harbin New District Exhibition Service Center was established. Through moving the investment promotion window forward, proactive docking, and service first, the cooperation between Shenzhen and Kazakhstan in attracting investment has been further promoted. Up to now, the Harbin New District Exhibition Service Center has held a total of 30 economic and trade exchange activities of the Guangdong Chamber of Commerce and industry associations, signed 5 signed projects, 85 investment reserve projects, and received more than 180 visiting enterprises and nearly 2,000 person-times. ‍

reporter Xue Jing