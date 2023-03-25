13
- “The situation in Uzbekistan is ‘not good'” “The Russian army fires three times as much ammunition as the Ukrainian army every day”, Zelensky said!Acknowledging the current inability to counterattack and severe shortage of weapons| daily economic news
- Zelensky: Ukrainian army will launch a counterattack Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- The latest battle situation: Zelensky inspected the frontline Ukrainian army one after another, foretelling the imminent counterattack, NATO may aid Ukrainian Western fighter planes, and India confirms that Russia is in short supply of weapons SOH_NEWS_CN
- [Russia-Uzbekistan war]Ukraine lacks weapons Zelensky admits that it is currently unable to counterattack | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Ukraine vows counteroffensive ‘soon’ Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- View full coverage on Google News