An 8-year-old girl, of Ukrainian nationality, drowned on Wednesday afternoon in Lake Revine (Treviso) where she was with other peers for the activities of a summer camp. After the alarm for her disappearance, the searches lasted for about half an hour, until her body was noticed a few steps from the shore, semi-submerged. The resuscitation attempts by the medical staff and by Suem, who had to ascertain the death of the child, were useless.

The small one, Maria Markovetska, she had taken refuge in Italy with her mother after the start of hostilities in Ukraine and was a guest of the “San Giuseppe” boarding school in Vittorio Veneto (Treviso). She belonged to a parish group that was on an excursion on Lake Revine. The causes of the accident are being ascertained but it seems that the little girl had gone alone into the lake.

To identify the body, during the research, it would have been a couple who, walking barefoot in the shallow water of the shore, would have hit the body lying on the bottom with their foot. To recover the child and to carry out the first attempts at resuscitation was an off-duty fireman who was nearby. Carabinieri intervened on the spot for the legal checks.