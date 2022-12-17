The procedure for assigning the PEEP areas owned by the municipality concluded positively which, after a series of tenders issued over time (since 2011 no area had been assigned in the Municipality of Treviso), saw the award of the San Lazzaro macro-lot. The area called 9.2 will represent a historical, cultural model of interpretation and evolution of PEEPs which from today, in the Municipality of Treviso, can be equated to interventions in subsidized housing having innovative characteristics of Co-housing, Social & Green, which can contribute to to guarantee an important housing alternative at controlled prices and a new sustainable building model.

The achievement of the goal was possible at the end of an intense activity aimed at a critical-constructive analysis of both the territory and the real estate market and evaluations aimed at modifying the management regulation of the tenders to allow new, more competitive models.

For this purpose, a new interpretation was conceived in the compositional and constructive methods of the PEEP interventions, equating them to a model of contracted residential building in whose centrality the quality of the project could be placed, also formulated and designed for specific social categories such as young couples and families single parents, having eco-sustainability as key elements, green requirements, “Co-housing” concretely, then, translatable into: green walls and roofs, new collective functions such as, for example, baby sitting rooms, reading rooms, laundries, , this the latter fully deductable from the calculation of the useful area.

The changes have also led to the introduction of alternative energy sources in the planning, for the recovery of rainwater, applicable up to the achievement of the maximum energy performance.

The provision of a further reduction in urbanization costs which, to date, has become 50% has contributed to the achievement of the objective.

The result of this choice materialized in the proposal of the company awarded the lot (the CERV Consortium – Consorzio Cooperative Edilizie), which envisaged the creation of common spaces for the buildings including a multifunctional space, a bicycle and equipment storage, a laundry room, and a garden tool warehouse, as well as sustainable building interventions such as the green roof, passive solar systems and a rainwater recovery system.

Linda Tassinari, councilor for urban planning: «Thanks to the modification of the Building Regulations, in Treviso, we can speak of a new cultural model of interpretation of the PEEP which, to date, will be able to take on new characteristics with the Project as its substantial cornerstone, making it become an innovative revised prototype, revised in a sustainable and green key, which can be replicated, both in the administrative territory, or more in a broader sense, conceptually becoming a new way of living, interpreting and building popular economic housing».