The car swerves, goes off the road, four young people, not even in their twenties, who died instantly. Tragedy in the night between Cordignano and Godega di Sant’Urbano, near Treviso. Four boys from the area, all males, residing in the province of Treviso, lost their lives: two were 18 years old, two others 19.

According to an initial reconstruction, the young people were traveling in a Volkswagen Polo when, shortly after two in the morning, at a bend, the driver would not be able to turn in time and ended up in the ditch on the side of the road. The car overturned and the crash into a plane tree was devastating. Residents heard a roar, woke up and alerted the police and rescue services. Suem 118 health workers rushed to the place but the boys – DDR, from 2004; MDR, XK and DO, born in 2003 – all died instantly

In the same curve of via Cordignano (road on the border between Cordignano, Godega and Orsago), on March 14, 2019, two other very young people died: Tommy Saccon and Michele Zanette, aged 19 and 18.

“I’m really sorry for what happened, this news is really bad. I was in town this morning when I heard about the tragedy. My thoughts and my closeness go to the families of the victims. We are facing a tragedy that will affect our community”, commented the mayor of Godega di Sant’Urbano, Paola Guzzo.