news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – After the success of the 2019 and 2020/21 editions, the appointment with the ArtMedia Cinema and School project – Images, characters, stories – is back. Cinema courses for students.



Between 27, 29 and 30 March the actress and director JASMINE TRINCA, the director ROBERTO ANDÒ and the musician BURCU DURAN will be the protagonists of three important meetings dedicated to secondary school students of the first and second grades of Lazio, Campania and Tuscany. The initiative is conceived and managed by Loredana Commonara’s Artistic Soul Association, as part of CIPS – Cinema and Images for Schools – National image education plan for schools promoted by the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Ministry of Culture and by the Ministry of Education and Merit.



The project was born with the aim of bringing students closer to the cinematographic and audiovisual art, from a practical and theoretical point of view and to increase their skills in the use of technologies, developing their spirit and critical gaze and learning to decode and use the specific languages ​​of the sector.



The project will continue until the month of May with screenplay and image education workshops in schools, screenings and opportunities for discussion with actors, directors, screenwriters and composers, conveyed by the major exponents of critics and journalism.



On 27 March at the Eden cinema in Rome there will be a screening of Marcel!, the directorial debut of Jasmine Trinca, who will be present at the meeting and, on this occasion, will receive the Vento d’Europa – Wind of Europe International Award, under the High Patronage of the European Parliament and with the contribution of the Lazio Region. On March 29 in Naples at the Filangieri cinema, a screening of La stranezza is scheduled, the latest film by director, screenwriter, writer Roberto Andò, who will attend and participate in the meeting. On 30 March in Siena at the Alessandro VII cinema, students will attend the screening of the Turkish documentary Crossing the bridge – The Sound of Istanbul by Fatih Akin, dedicated to the musical world of Istanbul and will meet the Turkish musician and artist Burcu Duran. (HANDLE).

