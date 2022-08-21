Home News Triora, the keys of the city to the last “witch”
Triora, the keys of the city to the last "witch"

Triora, the keys of the city to the last “witch”

The Municipality of Triora, known for the inquisition of witches in medieval times, will deliver, on Sunday morning, the “keys of the city” to Antonietta Chetta, 94, the “lady of the herbs” or the last “witch” of the town: “that over the years he has interpreted and represented in a completely natural way, and thanks to his wise knowledge of herbs in the field of folk medicine, the completely invented archetype of the unfortunate women unjustly accused of witchcraft”.

