Tropical Storm Nigel Expected to Strengthen into a Hurricane Tomorrow

Tropical Storm Nigel to Intensify into Hurricane, NHC Forecasts

Miami, FL – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has predicted that Tropical Storm Nigel will intensify into a hurricane by tomorrow, making it the sixth hurricane of the season. With winds currently reaching 50 mph, the storm is expected to gain strength over the next 48 hours.

In its latest bulletin released at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, the NHC stated, “Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with stronger gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast over the next 48 hours, and Nigel is expected to become a hurricane on Monday.”

Tropical storm force winds from Nigel extend up to 140 miles from its center. Taking this into account, the storm poses a threat to navigation but does not currently threaten any land masses.

Presently, Tropical Storm Nigel is located at latitude 23.0 north, longitude 48.6 west, and is moving north-northwest at a speed of 14 mph (22 km/h). The CNH predicts a general northwest to north-northwest motion over the coming days.

According to the NHC, by Tuesday, Nigel is likely to become a powerful Category 3 hurricane. The hurricane season outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in May forecasted the formation of 12 to 17 tropical storms this year, with five to nine potentially becoming hurricanes. NOAA also predicted that one to four of these hurricanes may reach Category 3 strength or higher.

An average hurricane season typically yields 14 named storms, including seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

While the eastern United States and Canada continue to be impacted by Hurricane Lee, Bermuda is now preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Nigel. However, as of now, Nigel’s movement seems to be away from land, minimizing the immediate threat to inhabited areas.

Residents in areas typically affected by tropical storms and hurricanes are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and heed any warnings or evacuation orders issued by local authorities.

