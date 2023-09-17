Over 4,000 Volunteers Remove 55,000 Pounds of Waste in International Coastal Cleanup in Puerto Rico

More than 4,000 volunteers gathered together on Saturday to participate in the International Coastal Cleanup in Puerto Rico. Organized by the Scuba Dogs Society (SDS), the official coordinator of the event, the volunteers worked across 167 natural spaces and successfully removed a staggering 55,000 pounds of waste. This preliminary data indicates that both the number of volunteers and the amount of garbage collected surpassed last year’s figures, which were impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Karem Pérez González, the executive director of the Scuba Dogs Society, expressed her delight with the results. She stated that one of the main objectives of this year’s cleanup was to expand their efforts to include areas in the interior of Puerto Rico. In accordance with their plans, volunteers were observed cleaning three reservoirs, 18 rivers, and 146 beaches.

Aside from the significant amount of waste removed, the event also served as an educational opportunity to raise awareness about Law 51 in Puerto Rico. This law prohibits the use of single-use plastics and encourages the use of reusable and recyclable materials as alternatives. Pérez González emphasized the importance of the support received from captains, volunteers, collaborators, and sponsors in achieving these commendable results.

While discussing the findings from the cleanup, Pérez González revealed that single-use plastics were the most commonly found items during the cleanups, particularly in recent years. Marine biologist Sandra Schleier Hernández, the Scuba Dogs Society Program Coordinator, highlighted that the majority of the collected items were made of plastic. Furthermore, microplastics, which are even smaller materials that pose a threat to various species, were also detected.

The success of the International Coastal Cleanup in Puerto Rico showcases the dedication and collective efforts of volunteers to protect and preserve the natural beauty of the island. By removing such a substantial amount of waste and promoting more sustainable practices, this event serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship for the well-being of Puerto Rico’s ecosystems and its inhabitants.