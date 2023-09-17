Simón: A Harrowing Venezuelan Film Exposing the Brutality of the Maduro Regime

The Venezuelan film “Simón” has gained attention for its powerful portrayal of the cruelty of the Maduro regime against protesters. Directed by Diego Vicentini, the film tells the story of a student leader who faces detention and torture under the oppressive regime and seeks political asylum in Miami. The film explores themes of trauma, guilt, and the difficult decision of whether to remain in exile or return to face tyranny.

Despite its critical content and graphic portrayal of the events of the protests, the regime authorized the film’s exhibition in Venezuela. However, a warning was added to the clearance certificate, suggesting that the film “may violate the anti-hate law.” This raises the possibility of potential censorship in the future, adding an element of suspense to its screening in the country. Rumors of censorship have already circulated on social media, but the film has defied expectations and continued to be shown.

“Simón” has received widespread acclaim and recognition at film festivals. It won the Audience Award for Best International Film at the Florida Film Festival and the Dallas International Film Festival. At the Mérida Venezuelan Film Festival, it took home multiple awards, including Best Film, Director, Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, and Supporting Actor.

The film has resonated deeply with audiences, both inside and outside Venezuela. It has been chosen as Venezuela’s representative at the Goya Awards and the New York Latino Film Festival. The demand for tickets has been high, with sold-out screenings in various cities around the world.

Diego Vicentini, the director of “Simón,” expressed his emotions about the film’s success. He feels a mix of happiness as a filmmaker and sadness as a Venezuelan, as the film connects with the collective pain and wounds experienced by the country. The film serves as a therapeutic experience for audiences to share their emotions and remember the struggles they have faced.

Despite the potential for censorship and fears of reprisal upon returning to Venezuela, Vicentini decided to attend the film festival in the country to take a stand and show his support for the film. He acknowledges the risks involved but believes that everyone must risk something for change. During the festival, questions from journalists critical of the film and referencing the Law Against Hate further highlighted the government’s scrutiny and monitoring.

Overall, “Simón” serves as a poignant and powerful depiction of the cruelty faced by protesters in Venezuela under the Maduro regime. Its success and recognition at film festivals highlight its cinematic quality and ability to connect with audiences on a deep emotional level.

