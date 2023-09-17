Manchester United Fans Turn Against Ten Hag as Brighton Hands Them a Defeat at Old Trafford: Premier League Update 2023-24

Brighton Stuns Manchester United with a 3-1 Victory at Old Trafford

Brighton continues to showcase their top-notch performance in the Premier League as they handed Manchester United a crushing defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday. With a final score of 3-1, this loss marks Manchester United’s fifth-round defeat in the championship.

The visitors took the lead with goals from Welbeck, Pascal Grob, and Joao Pedro. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s situation seems to be deteriorating rapidly, as they now find themselves nine points behind current league leaders Manchester City, who secured a victory against West Ham (1-3).

The dissatisfaction of United fans reached its peak as they voiced their frustrations against coach Erik Ten Hag. With the team trailing 3-0, the Dutchman made a substitution that left many baffled – replacing Hojlund with Martial.

The decision was met with confusion and disappointment by the Old Trafford crowd, who couldn’t understand why a forward was being substituted while the team was already losing, with 30 minutes of play still remaining. Fans were hoping to see young talent Garnacho take to the field, but Ten Hag opted for the Frenchman instead. This left the highly rated Argentine attacker without any playing time, further fueling the supporters’ discontent with the coach.

The only solace for Manchester United came from 20-year-old Hannibal Mejbri, who managed to score a consolation goal when the match was already out of reach.

Now, Manchester United will turn their attention to the upcoming Champions League group stage match against Bayern Munich in Germany, scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

The team’s performance and the reaction from the fans towards Ten Hag have put the coach in a precarious position. With mounting pressure and the need for a turnaround, Manchester United will have to regroup and find their momentum before it’s too late in the season.