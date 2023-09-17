The Powerhouse of Nutrition: Oranges and the Essential Vitamin B12

With the arrival of September and the start of autumn comes orange season, a time when this fruit is at its peak. Oranges are known for their high vitamin C content, but they also offer another important vitamin – vitamin B12.

Vitamin B12 is a crucial nutrient that plays a role in the formation of red blood cells, promotes a healthy nervous system, boosts mood and energy levels, enhances immune function, combats fatigue, aids in iron absorption, delays the progression of macular degeneration, and supports melatonin production and digestion.

Oranges are not only a great source of vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and choline, but they also contribute to heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, oranges have anti-inflammatory properties, help regulate blood pressure, and strengthen bones and teeth due to their calcium and magnesium content.

The recommended daily intake of vitamin B12 varies depending on age. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), adults should aim for an average daily amount of 2.4 micrograms. While fruits are generally rich in B vitamins, vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal-based foods, as well as dairy products and egg yolks. However, fortified foods can also provide this essential vitamin, including some orange juices that have been enriched with vitamin B12.

Both vitamin B12 deficiency and excess can have negative health consequences. Symptoms of deficiency include dizziness, headache, anxiety, nausea, decreased cognitive function, increased risk of dementia, cardiovascular diseases, anemia, nervous system damage, and depression. It is therefore important to maintain a balanced and varied diet to ensure adequate intake of essential nutrients.

In older adults, vitamin B12 becomes even more crucial. As people age, their ability to utilize nutrients decreases, making it more difficult to maintain adequate levels of this vitamin. The NIH states that between 3% and 43% of older adults have a vitamin B12 deficiency, either due to inadequate intake or absorption difficulties. For many older adults, consuming fortified foods or dietary supplements is necessary to meet their vitamin B12 needs.

It is essential for individuals of all ages to prioritize their nutrition and ensure they are getting the necessary vitamins and minerals. Including oranges in one’s diet can offer numerous health benefits, including the potential to boost vitamin B12 levels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

